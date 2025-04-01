Best Biotech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 31st

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Moderna are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks represent shares of companies that focus on biotechnology, including drug development, genetic research, and healthcare innovations. These stocks are often known for their high volatility because their success heavily depends on research milestones, clinical trial outcomes, and regulatory approvals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $367.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.91. AbbVie has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $218.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE TMO traded down $8.98 on Monday, hitting $491.18. The stock had a trading volume of 777,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,236. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $541.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.84. The stock has a market cap of $185.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $484.69 and a 52-week high of $627.88.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

MRNA stock traded down $2.63 on Monday, hitting $28.49. 12,487,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,842,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13. Moderna has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.86.

