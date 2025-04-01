Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Better Home & Finance Trading Up 20.8 %
BETRW stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Better Home & Finance has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
