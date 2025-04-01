Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Better Home & Finance Trading Up 20.8 %

BETRW stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Better Home & Finance has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

