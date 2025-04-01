BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,653,200 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 8,945,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BHPLF opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

