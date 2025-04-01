Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.03, but opened at $12.65. Bicara Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 23,925 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCAX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.01 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

