Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,115.38, but opened at $1,062.50. Biglari shares last traded at $1,057.95, with a volume of 80 shares traded.

Biglari Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,042.84.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, March 1st. The company reported ($36.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.12 million during the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.