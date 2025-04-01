BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.44 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioNTech from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

BioNTech stock opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $76.53 and a 52 week high of $131.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 0.30.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

