Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV opened at $121.12 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.65 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

