Blair William & Co. IL Buys 3,200 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.43% of PRA Group worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in PRA Group by 92.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,656 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,896,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,607,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAA stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $814.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.64. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $28.64.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. PRA Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $293.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

