Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in International Paper by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,999,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,686,000 after purchasing an additional 42,151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in International Paper by 584.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 111,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,699,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

International Paper Stock Up 0.4 %

International Paper stock opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80. International Paper has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

