Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,880 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.3 %

WY opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

