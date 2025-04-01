Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.16 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,384,650,000 after buying an additional 441,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,859,000 after purchasing an additional 60,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after purchasing an additional 355,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,965,000 after buying an additional 85,461 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

NYSE KKR opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.92 and a 12-month high of $170.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

