Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 22,726 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 304.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,110,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,555,000 after acquiring an additional 123,001 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,454,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 487,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,393,000 after buying an additional 109,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,058,000 after buying an additional 75,352 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 871,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,197,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

CWST opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.03. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $116.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 484.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

