Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,288 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Roku during the third quarter valued at about $129,015,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Roku by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,653,000 after acquiring an additional 507,643 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roku by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 506,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,642,000 after acquiring an additional 314,931 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,006,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.55.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 2.12. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average is $77.70.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,994,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,936.26. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,922. This represents a 7.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,908 shares of company stock worth $8,633,436. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

