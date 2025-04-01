Blair William & Co. IL Sells 27,875 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.08% of GXO Logistics worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

GXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

