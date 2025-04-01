Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Blue Dolphin Energy had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.56%.
Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Blue Dolphin Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.22.
About Blue Dolphin Energy
