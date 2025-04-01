Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Blue Dolphin Energy had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Blue Dolphin Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.22.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

