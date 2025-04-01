Boston Family Office LLC Buys 79,423 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,423 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC owned 0.30% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTH stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0686 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

