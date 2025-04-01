Boston Family Office LLC Has $26.29 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.8% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,581,580,000 after acquiring an additional 292,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,264,000 after purchasing an additional 116,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,725,084,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,979,000 after buying an additional 145,434 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,999,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,795,000 after buying an additional 62,770 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.86.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $508.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

