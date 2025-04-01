Boston Family Office LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in RPM International by 2,975.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 200,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after buying an additional 194,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,851,000 after acquiring an additional 145,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,430,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,034,000 after acquiring an additional 87,540 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $9,161,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $5,612,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Stock Up 1.5 %

RPM International stock opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.69 and a 12-month high of $141.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day moving average is $126.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RPM

RPM International Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.