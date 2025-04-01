Boston Family Office LLC Has $4.46 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,541,000 after purchasing an additional 858,400 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 869,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,656,000 after purchasing an additional 134,193 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 772,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.37. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $99.06.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.