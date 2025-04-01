Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 26,972 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,972 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC owned 0.26% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 909,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after acquiring an additional 291,954 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,786,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 205,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBTG stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $23.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.