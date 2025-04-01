Boston Family Office LLC Sells 278 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,378,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,629,225,000 after buying an additional 4,029,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,852,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,940,615,000 after acquiring an additional 268,837 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,598,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $857,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,064,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,825 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.5 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $141.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.42. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.61 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

