Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 12,712 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Universal Health Services worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,675,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,821,000 after acquiring an additional 44,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,724,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $623,840,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $379,403,000 after purchasing an additional 63,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,230.56. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.38.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.1 %

UHS opened at $188.27 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $152.69 and a one year high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

