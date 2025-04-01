Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $11.14 Million Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,716 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Liberty Energy worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,140,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 680,207 shares in the company, valued at $14,161,909.74. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $710,800 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LBRT opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.11%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

