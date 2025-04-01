Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $7.34 Million Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of NMI worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMIH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,158,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,857,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,957,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,946,000 after buying an additional 145,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 7.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,517,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,489,000 after buying an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NMI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,533,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. The trade was a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,285.92. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Stock Performance

NMIH stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

