Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of OneMain worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMF. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $896,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in OneMain by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 23.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 143.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $58.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMF. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

