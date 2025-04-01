Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 18,539 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,539 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

