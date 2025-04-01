Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 52,408 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,408 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Genworth Financial worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

