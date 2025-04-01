Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 17th

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.

Brandywine Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Brandywine Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -95.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $774.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

