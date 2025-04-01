Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Increased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

