Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 483,323 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 505% from the previous session’s volume of 79,834 shares.The stock last traded at $24.05 and had previously closed at $24.09.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 24.74.

Get Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,492,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,527,000. Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 94.53% of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF

The Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (BAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects a concentrated portfolio of US based equity securities of mid- and large-cap companies, diversified across the economy. Flexibility in the name indicates the strategy is not constrained to a specific size or style BAFE was launched on Nov 18, 2024 and is issued by Brown Advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.