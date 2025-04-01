Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 1,290 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 166.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 20,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 62.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $127,678.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,845.33. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Argus set a $130.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BSX opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.30. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

