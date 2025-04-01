Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 555 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 340,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,229 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 10,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $563,048,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $97.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.98 and its 200 day moving average is $106.35. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $93.64 and a 52 week high of $132.27.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.6159 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.02.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

