Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,978 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9,960.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in General Motors by 551.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.