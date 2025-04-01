Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in NiSource by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NiSource by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 808.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other NiSource news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $219,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,339.36. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.14%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

