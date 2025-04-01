Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 365 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 2,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in SAP by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $268.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $293.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.18 and its 200 day moving average is $252.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

View Our Latest Report on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.