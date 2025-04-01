Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 460 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $242.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.21 and its 200 day moving average is $228.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $246.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at $39,973,188.84. The trade was a 36.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $5,259,037.11. Following the sale, the president now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,355,220.52. This represents a 29.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

