Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 430 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $105,581,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $67,054,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 162.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 377,605 shares in the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $5,209,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,409,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,760.60. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,864.24. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,733. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $39.55.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORI

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.