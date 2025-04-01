Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in March

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bucher Industries Price Performance

BCHHF stock opened at $434.38 on Tuesday. Bucher Industries has a 12 month low of $349.45 and a 12 month high of $453.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.66.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG engagers in the manufacture and sale of machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging food products, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

