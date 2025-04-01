Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in March

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bucher Industries Price Performance
BCHHF stock opened at $434.38 on Tuesday. Bucher Industries has a 12 month low of $349.45 and a 12 month high of $453.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.66.
About Bucher Industries
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bucher Industries
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.