Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.60% of Builders FirstSource worth $98,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,099,877,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $199,890,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15,533.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,891,000 after buying an additional 645,746 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,776,000 after acquiring an additional 623,583 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.17. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

