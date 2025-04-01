BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the February 28th total of 950,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BW LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BW LPG by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BW LPG by 101,928.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new stake in BW LPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BW LPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

BWLP stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $10.87. 392,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BW LPG has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 4.08.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. BW LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

