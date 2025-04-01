Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CABA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI cut Cabaletta Bio from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. 414,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,584. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.58. Cabaletta Bio has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $19.04.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

