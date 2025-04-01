Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CANQ)

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF stock remained flat at $26.71 during trading on Tuesday. 17,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791. Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $29.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75.

The Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed to provide convertible security-like exposure to the NASDAQ-100 Index. The portfolio contains a mix of equity options and fixed income exposure to pursue favorable risk-adjusted returns CANQ was launched on Feb 13, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

