California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 102,403 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,307,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,403 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Carrier Global worth $89,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

