California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 598 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.48% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $74,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 212,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 389,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,182,000 after purchasing an additional 42,823 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.36 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.80.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

