Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Glj Research upped their price objective on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

CCJ stock opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. Cameco has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 147.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

