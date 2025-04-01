Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 815.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.02.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $97.35 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $93.64 and a one year high of $132.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

