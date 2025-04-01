Canadian Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 1st

Celsius, CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Diageo, and Raymond James are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares issued by companies based in Canada and listed on stock exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange. These equities represent partial ownership in the issuing company and allow investors to participate in its financial performance while gaining exposure to Canada’s diverse economic sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,649,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,723. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $98.85.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,332,158. CSX has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.80. The company had a trading volume of 679,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $89.26.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.14. The company had a trading volume of 432,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,993. Diageo has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $149.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.65.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

NYSE RJF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $138.49. 287,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Raymond James has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $174.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.82.

