Cannon Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Cannon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises 1.5% of Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,775,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,591,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,174,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,702,000 after purchasing an additional 89,392 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,564,000 after purchasing an additional 112,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 951,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,166 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

