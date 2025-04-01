Cannon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cannon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 330.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,397,643,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,258,000 after buying an additional 19,048,385 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,932,000 after buying an additional 17,834,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 403.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,519,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $768,838,000 after buying an additional 11,634,249 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 391.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,821,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $574,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617,869 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,686,430.68. This represents a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $494,481.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,876.37. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.65. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $48.30 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.