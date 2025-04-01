Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,665,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,736,000 after acquiring an additional 469,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,937,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,961,000 after purchasing an additional 289,439 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,028,000 after buying an additional 46,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,029,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,080,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,078,000 after buying an additional 126,174 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

